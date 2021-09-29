Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399,903 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.80% of Citizens Financial Group worth $156,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

