Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,213,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 642,199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.83% of WestRock worth $118,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

