Bank of Montreal Can Has $171.35 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1,469.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NetApp were worth $171,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,450,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $105,387,000 after buying an additional 58,912 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,071,573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,677,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Shares of NTAP opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.35 and its 200-day moving average is $80.21. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.