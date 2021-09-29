Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $141,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

