Bank of Montreal Can Sells 105,845 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,947,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.91% of FirstEnergy worth $185,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 71.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 44,567 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of FE stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

