Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 8,070 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of American Financial Group worth $112,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in American Financial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFG opened at $127.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average of $126.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on AFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

