Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $106.75 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,581,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,991 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $106,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DAR opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.14.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Stephens increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.92.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

