Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 22,873 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 577,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $110,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $203.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.33 and a 12-month high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

