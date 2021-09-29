Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 373,054 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $42,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PACCAR by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

Shares of PCAR opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.30. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

