Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 853,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,771,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after buying an additional 233,032 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 888,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 65,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.