Bank of Nova Scotia Has $46.79 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,491 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Moody’s worth $46,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Moody’s by 16.6% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 6,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 347,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,752,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,900,000 after buying an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 30.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 303,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,817,000 after buying an additional 70,771 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

MCO stock opened at $355.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

