Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 43.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $33,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after buying an additional 104,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,337,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $585.97 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $328.56 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $608.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $615.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.83.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.