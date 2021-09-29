Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 293,300 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.45% of Genpact worth $38,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Genpact stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

