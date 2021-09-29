Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 27,770 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,770 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KLA were worth $53,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,973. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $347.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $190.21 and a 52 week high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

