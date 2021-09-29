Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,432.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,256.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2,291.02.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

