Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $228,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $312,443,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $171,053,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $53,400,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $62,063.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 2,720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $63,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,156,635 shares of company stock worth $262,119,909. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.97) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.