Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.49

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 1142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.
Several research firms recently commented on BZUN. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.
The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Baozun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Baozun by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Baozun by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth $27,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
Read More: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.