Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.49

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 1142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Several research firms recently commented on BZUN. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Get Baozun alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Baozun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Baozun by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Baozun by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth $27,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.