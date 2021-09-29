Bard Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,944 Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 22.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 582,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 245.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 104.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $162.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -0.05.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

