Bard Associates Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

Bard Associates Inc. cut its position in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.26% of IntriCon worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in IntriCon by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 20.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in IntriCon by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 164,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IIN opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. IntriCon Co. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $165.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $115,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IntriCon Company Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.