Barings LLC Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,920 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

