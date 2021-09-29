Barings LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Stryker by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Stryker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,335,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $606,688,000 after purchasing an additional 121,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 249,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK opened at $267.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

