Barings LLC Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 170.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after buying an additional 1,110,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after buying an additional 448,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $84,034,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after buying an additional 411,915 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $181.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.10. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.92 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

