Barings LLC Sells 421 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $201.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.39.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

