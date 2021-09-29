Barings LLC Sells 478,029 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Barings LLC cut its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 478,029 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNET. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of VNET opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.20.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

