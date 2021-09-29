Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Raises Dividend to GBX 21.90 Per Share

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) per share by the real estate development company on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 676.60 ($8.84) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 707.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,249.52. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 466.10 ($6.09) and a one year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41.

In other news, insider John Allan acquired 5,530 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDEV shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, September 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.84) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 781.09 ($10.21).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

