Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 907,873 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up about 1.9% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 3.37% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $577,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $169.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,913. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $184.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

