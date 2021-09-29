Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Grows Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,390 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust accounts for 1.7% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $536,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 99,439 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 182,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,149,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.49. 9,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,067. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

