Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $115.72 Million Stock Holdings in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,532,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,373 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 2.33% of Atotech worth $115,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $104,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $55,365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth about $48,721,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:ATC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $24.08. 5,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,398. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. Atotech Limited has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

