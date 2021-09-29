Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Increases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504,746 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $313,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. 383,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,666,192. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

