Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

