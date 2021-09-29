Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Sells C$54,000.00 in Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,275,862 shares in the company, valued at C$2,569,655.16.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Graeme O’neill sold 110,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total transaction of C$9,900.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Graeme O’neill sold 6,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$810,000.00.

BHS stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.11. 45,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,273. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 719.70. The company has a market cap of C$20.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

