Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Shares Down 9.5%

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)’s stock price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.37 and last traded at $44.37. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.94.

About Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

