Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,803.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

