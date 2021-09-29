Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,691 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 1,387.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Berry Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

