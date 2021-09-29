BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). BeyondSpring posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BeyondSpring.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

BYSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 728,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,233. The firm has a market cap of $590.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.