BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,410 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,410 ($31.49).

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,850.80 ($24.18) on Friday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,169.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,164.14. The stock has a market cap of £93.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

