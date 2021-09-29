BHPCoin (BHP) Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00107034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00136134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,029.30 or 1.00139899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.17 or 0.06921911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.23 or 0.00786822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

