Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) shot up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 million, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Big Rock Brewery had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of craft beers. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and distributes beer and cider to provincial liquor boards, grocery chains, and on premise customers which is subsequently sold to end consumers.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.