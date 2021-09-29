BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 26th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $679,500.00.

Shares of BIGC opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $109.15.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after buying an additional 69,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

