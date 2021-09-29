Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Bilibili accounts for approximately 7.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Bilibili worth $26,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 258.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA cut their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

BILI stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.22. 52,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,108. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.36. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

