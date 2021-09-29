BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Company Profile

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

