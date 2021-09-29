Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $124.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.27.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $131.64. 5,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,213. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $139.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.