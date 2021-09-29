Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $124.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHVN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $131.64. 5,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,213. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $139.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

