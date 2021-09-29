BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $309.85 and last traded at $310.80. Approximately 76,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,098,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.48.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $451.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of -1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

