BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stake Raised by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. BioNTech makes up about 3.7% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $15,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $451.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.46.

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $7.71 on Wednesday, reaching $284.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.13 and a 200-day moving average of $238.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

