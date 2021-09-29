Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Insider Kevin P. Gregoire Sells 3,268 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,789.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Blackbaud by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Blackbaud by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

