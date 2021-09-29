BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

