BlackRock Inc. Acquires 451,426 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.51% of Range Resources worth $675,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 100.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

