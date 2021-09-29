BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,871,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 307,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.80% of Maximus worth $692,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 590.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Maximus by 710.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average of $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

