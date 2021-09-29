BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,791,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302,686 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Jabil worth $685,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Jabil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 66,694 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 190,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,121,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $63.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

