BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,551,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.12% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $620,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HR. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

